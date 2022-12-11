Probe under way into death of woman, child at Koyilandy

December 11, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the death of a housewife and her nine-month-old girl at Koyilandy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources at Koyilandy station, a complaint by the woman’s husband indicated that it was the mental torture by his close family members that caused their death on November 30. The bodies of the woman and the child were found on a railway track.

The complainant in his petition claimed that one of his close relatives had quarrelled with his wife several times over the withdrawal of money from his mother’s account. She had been mentally harassed multiple times, he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

suicide / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US