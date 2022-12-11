  1. EPaper
Probe under way into death of woman, child at Koyilandy

December 11, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the death of a housewife and her nine-month-old girl at Koyilandy.

According to police sources at Koyilandy station, a complaint by the woman’s husband indicated that it was the mental torture by his close family members that caused their death on November 30. The bodies of the woman and the child were found on a railway track.

The complainant in his petition claimed that one of his close relatives had quarrelled with his wife several times over the withdrawal of money from his mother’s account. She had been mentally harassed multiple times, he claimed.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.

