Probe under way into collection of charity aid using old videos of patients

October 07, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Targeting people who make benevolent contributions for charitable causes, fraudsters are back with a new trickery to mobilise funds by recreating old videos and photographs of patients collected from various Facebook and Instagram accounts.

After modifying payment options, such stolen contents are now being circulated widely across the country with the support of newly created fake social media accounts.

The suspicious development came to light when the Koduvally police received a complaint from an Omassery native who claimed that the videos created for mobilising treatment aid for his wife a year ago following renal ailment were recently reposted in an unfamiliar Instagram account for donations. According to him, the fund mobilisation drive for his wife had been closed within a day as the target had been achieved very fast.

In the inspection by the police, the suspected Instagram account was found to have more than 16,000 followers. The post was viewed by more than seven lakh people apart from attracting over 10,000 likes as support. More than 1,000 persons were found sharing it on other social media platforms.

Sources said the Instagram account with the recreated video was having multiple payment options with bank account details. Options for making payments through Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm apps were also attached with the video to attract the contributions.

Police sources said inspection was under way to track the source and the details of funds so far received in the account with the trickery. According to them, the bank accounts were not found to be active anywhere in Kerala. They also confirmed that efforts were on to check similar suspicious accounts being operated in the name of charity with old videos posted by other approved charitable organisations.

“The best way to avoid charity scammers is to take personal efforts to verify the authenticity of the charity claims with the organisations or persons concerned directly. People are prone to make payments very quickly with the popularity of UPI options,” said a senior police officer with the Cyber Cell. He also pointed out that the thoughtless sharing of unverified contents or forward messages should be stopped for better safety.