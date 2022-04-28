Probe on into submission of fake travel bills by cops  

DCP issues order to submit only bills with GST details

An internal investigation is under way into the complaints that a few police officers have submitted fabricated bills to claim the travel expenses they reportedly incurred while on duty. It is the first time that such a trickery comes to the notice of senior police officers who have already found the involvement of many in the illegal practice.

According to police sources, a preliminary investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode city) revealed the malpractice. During the personal verification, it was found that many such bills were prepared and printed by DTP operators in the name of various service providers, the sources said.

The duplicate bills submitted for reimbursement included receipts prepared in the name of various hotels and taxi operators. All those who tendered such bills have been asked to submit the original ones with the GST payment details. In the wake of the trickery, no bills without GST details will be accepted in any offices for reimbursement claims.

Last week, a circular was also issued warning police officers to refrain from the illegal practice. On completion of the ongoing inquiry, action would be taken against officials responsible for the malpractice, the circular said.

Meanwhile, a Civil Police Officer in the city said the expenses claimed by senior police officers in the name of travel and accommodation should also be verified. He also claimed that the latest move targeted only a few persons who were accused of claiming small amounts.