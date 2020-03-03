Probe sought into student’s death

Kozhikode

Body of Jaspreet Singh was found in his apartment in the city on Sunday

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a march to the Malabar Christian College on Monday, demanding a probe into the death of a final year degree student of the college.

The body of Jaspreet Singh, 22, from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging in his apartment in the city on Sunday. He had been denied permission to appear for the final year examination owing to shortage of attendance.

The protesters, mostly students of the college, said the circumstances that led to the student’s death should be exposed.

They alleged that Jaspreet Singh had taken up the attendance issue with the authorities for a favourable solution, but the latter had ignored it.

Expecting a possibility of clash on the campus, the police had made elaborate security arrangements. Students who attempted to break police barricade were removed from the spot. Water canon too was used to disperse agitators.

It was around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday that Singh’s body was found in his apartment near Convent Road. According to university rules, 75% attendance is required to appear for the final year examination, and Singh had only 68%, the police said.