Probe ordered into death of student in Kozhikode school

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 18, 2022 20:48 IST

The Director, General Education, has sought a report from the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, on the accident that claimed the life of Mohammed Bahish, a Class 9 student of PTM Higher Secondary School, Kodiyathur, on Monday.

Bahish was hit by a school bus while it was reversing and caught in between it and another vehicle. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, he could not be saved.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday asked the Director, General Education, to conduct an inquiry. It has been alleged that the vehicles of the school are managed by private operators on behalf of the school management.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle who is at large.

