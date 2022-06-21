Probe ordered into councillor’s complaint

June 21, 2022 01:32 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the complaint filed by a Kozhikode Corporation councillor about the death threat on him. Elathur councillor Manoharan Mangarayil has filed a complaint that his neighbour C.P. Haridasan had threatened him when he questioned the latter for blocking the path to his house, which he and his forefathers have been using for over 200 years. Mr. Mangarayil alleged that the police refused to file a case when the issue was reported.

Commission member K. Baijunath has directed the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to look into the matter and submit a report within a week. The case will be taken up for hearing on June 29, a press release said.

