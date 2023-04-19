Probe on to unearth abducted Gulf-returnee’s link with gold smugglers

April 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

A comprehensive probe is under way into the suspected gold smuggling deals that led to the abduction of a Gulf-returnee from Thamarassery recently by a four-member gang.

Though the police have already quizzed the man who was recently released from the custody of kidnappers at an unknown location in Karnataka, there is no clarity yet on the suspicious deals worth ₹80 crore that led to the planned abduction.

Police sources said the abducted person was suspected of collaborating with a racket of local and international gold smugglers who targeted him for not sharing the profit they mutually agreed upon earlier. In the preliminary investigation, the police found that the man had clear knowledge about the suspected smuggling of around 325 kg of gold through various airports.

Though four persons who were reportedly connected to the kidnappers’ gang have been arrested, there is no clue yet about the real four-member gang that actually abducted the man at gunpoint on April 7. Search is still on amid unconfirmed reports that some of the suspects have already left the country.

It was on April 17 that the man was rescued from the custody of the gang. A special squad had been formed to locate him with the support of available evidence and call detail records. Police sources said he would be quizzed again after the arrest of a few more suspects in the gold smuggling deal.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to probe a series of similar abduction cases from Thamarassery where gold smugglers allegedly played a key role. The constitution of a special squad is actively under the consideration of the police now to net big sharks involved in the deals.