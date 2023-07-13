Probe on to track scammer who cheated man by making spoof phone call in Kozhikode

July 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Cyber police have intensified the probe to trace a scammer who made a spoof call using WhatsApp to cheat a former employee of Coal India Limited of ₹40,000.

The complainant from Kozhikode, who filed the petition online with the Cyber police, claimed that he was cheated using a fake WhatsApp profile created in the name of his close friend in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police sources, the payment was made using the GPay app after the WhatsApp call last Sunday. The man made the transaction as he did not have any doubt even after hearing the voice of the caller, they said.

It was one of the rarest cases in which a scammer made voice call directly to get money transferred into his account. There were a few complaints earlier in which fraudsters used fake profiles with photos to chat with the prey and get funds transferred into their accounts.

