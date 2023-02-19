ADVERTISEMENT

Probe on to track gang that groomed Kozhikode girl to become drug carrier

February 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The student was reportedly lured through a fake Instagram account operated by peddlers

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified search for a group of suspected drug peddlers who created a fake Instagram account to groom adolescent girls as drug carriers. The operation of the secret group came to light when a Class IX girl from the city approached the Medical College police here seeking action against the gang that allegedly used her for drug trafficking.

Police sources said the gang was suspected of exploiting the girl for around three years. Initially, she was given synthetic drugs free of cost and later she was groomed to be a part of secret carriers, they said.

The case was taken up seriously following the student’s revelation that many youngsters of her age were active participants in the social media marketing of synthetic drugs in their circles. Details of the suspected Instagram account were also handed over to the police to track the followers’ list.

Police sources said the girl was not in a position to attend regular classes even after undergoing de-addiction treatment. It was with the support of her parents that she managed to communicate details of the incident to the police and made efforts to help others in the illegal network, they said.

