HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe on to track gang that groomed Kozhikode girl to become drug carrier

The student was reportedly lured through a fake Instagram account operated by peddlers

February 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified search for a group of suspected drug peddlers who created a fake Instagram account to groom adolescent girls as drug carriers. The operation of the secret group came to light when a Class IX girl from the city approached the Medical College police here seeking action against the gang that allegedly used her for drug trafficking.

Police sources said the gang was suspected of exploiting the girl for around three years. Initially, she was given synthetic drugs free of cost and later she was groomed to be a part of secret carriers, they said.

The case was taken up seriously following the student’s revelation that many youngsters of her age were active participants in the social media marketing of synthetic drugs in their circles. Details of the suspected Instagram account were also handed over to the police to track the followers’ list.

Police sources said the girl was not in a position to attend regular classes even after undergoing de-addiction treatment. It was with the support of her parents that she managed to communicate details of the incident to the police and made efforts to help others in the illegal network, they said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.