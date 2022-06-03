Probe on to trace source of gelatine sticks found near Kozhikode school

Stock found during a cleaning drive near school

Investigation is on to trace the source of a sack of gelatine sticks and detonators found discarded near the Government Ganapath Vocational Higher Secondary School near Feroke on Monday.

Though preliminary findings confirm that there was no deliberate attempt to endanger public safety, efforts are on to locate those who reportedly purchased the product for quarry blasts and later abandoned it, violating the provisions of the Explosives Act.

According to the police, there were 59 gelatine sticks and 60 detonators in the sack which was recovered during a cleaning drive near the school. It was found to be old stock during an inspection by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, they said.

There were also indications that the stock was supplied by a Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer specialised in the large-scale production and distribution of various explosive materials for quarry operations. Similar labels had been spotted on many illegal stocks seized from quarries.

Police sources said they would also check whether the recovered materials were brought to Kozhikode to support construction work. The statements of local residents and school authorities would be recorded.