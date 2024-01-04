Probe on into suspected surplus land deal by former MLA

January 04, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has begun preliminary investigation into a suspected surplus land deal by former Thiruvambadi MLA George M. Thomas. The action comes in the wake of a report by the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board implicating the former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader for illegal sale and repurchase of surplus property.

According to sources, the board had recently found that the government-designated surplus land which was supposed to be confiscated in accordance with rules was allegedly sold by Mr. Thomas to another buyer. The report also found that around an acre of land, initially sold in a previous deal, was repurchased in the name of Mr. Thomas’ wife.

The complaint earlier filed jointly by a human rights activist and a few Congress workers had accused Mr. Thomas of making an apparent attempt to evade board scrutiny by selling the surplus land only to be re-acquired in 2022 in the name of his wife. They had also accused Mr. Thomas of holding over 16 acres of surplus land violating rules. While examining the complaint, the board also came across the ongoing construction of a two-storey building on the disputed property.