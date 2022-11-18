Probe on into death of youth found abandoned in Kozhikode

November 18, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police say death was caused due to delayed hospitalisation

The Hindu Bureau

The police have begun a detailed investigation into the death of a youth who was found abandoned in a deserted area near Arayidathupalam in Kozhikode on Thursday night.

A preliminary investigation has confirmed that three persons shifted the critically ill youth from the premises of a shop in the city to the deserted area without trying to give him any emergency medical care. By the time the rescue team reached the spot, he had succumbed to suspected internal injuries.

According to police sources, the man who fell unconscious near the shop remained there for about three hours, unattended by anyone in the area. There was a pool of blood reportedly vomited by the man subsequent to some serious internal injuries. The group of three shifted him from the shop premises and escaped from the spot, said the police.

Though it was initially suspected to be a murder attempt, the police ruled out the possibility based on some closed circuit television camera visuals. They said they would wait for the post-mortem report for clarity.

Medical College station inspector M.L. Benny Lalu said the man’s life could have been saved if there was timely intervention by passers-by. “They could have at least informed the police for help on time. Further investigation into the incident will be carried out by the Nadakkavu police,” he added.

