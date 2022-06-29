Probe on into death of basketball player

Lithara was found dead in her apartment in Patna on April 26

Lithara was found dead in her apartment in Patna on April 26

The inquiry into the unnatural death of national basketball player K.C. Lithara is progressing in Bihar following the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Bihar Police have informed the Kerala government that the case is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) in Patna, and that it is being conducted with the help of the chemical examination report.

Lithara, who hailed from Kozhikode, was found dead in her flat at Gandhi Nagar, Patna, on April 26. She was working as a clerk at the office of the railway manager, Dhanapur Railway Division.

Her family members had alleged that her coach was involved in her death. According to them, she was a victim of mental torture. They had appealed to the police to exhume the body and carry out a scientific investigation to uncover the truth.