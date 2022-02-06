Probe on into black marketing of PDS rice in Kozhikode

Three held from Valiyangadi; e-PoS data of shops to be examined

Even after the introduction of e-PoS (Electronic Point of Sales) machines for the biometric validation of consumers’ identity, there seems to be no end to attempts to siphon off unpurchased stock of ration rice for the black market. The seizure of about nine tonnes of rice from the Valiyangadi market on Saturday night has brought to light the nexus between a few ration dealers and illegal agents in the open market.

Police officials from the Kozhikode town station, who arrested three persons following the seizure of a truck loaded with the huge stock, say some of the Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers are suspected of colluding with the agents for extra income. The stock seized from Valiyangadi was for a wholesale rice trader in Valanchery, they say.

According to the police, the truck impounded in connection with the incident was loaded with unsold stock of rice procured from local ration shops in Kozhikode district. The Civil Supplies officials who carried out inspection at the spot also confirmed that the stock was meant for distribution only through ration shops. Police sources said the ration dealers involved in the incident were suspected of altering the e-PoS sales records for covering up the illegal act.

“We have registered a First Information Report. Those who supplied the stock to outside traders will be booked,” says an official from the Kozhikode town police station.

The arrested persons, R. Appukkuttan, 70, P. Hussein, 65 and Nirmal Kuthiravattom, 44, were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the statement of the arrested, a few flour mill owners are the buyers of the illegally procured PDS rice. Their target is a high sales margin with the procurement of low-cost PDS rice.

In the wake of the latest incident, the Civil Supplies Department is likely to order a high-level inquiry under the headship of the District Supply Officer. Official sources add that e-PoS data of such PDS shops will be examined soon.