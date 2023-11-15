Probe launched into clash between teachers in Kozhikode

November 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have begun an investigation into an alleged scuffle between teachers recently following an argument over a students’ complaint which was forwarded to Childline India Foundation. Seven teachers sustained injuries in the incident at Eravannur AUP School near Narikkuni in Kozhikode district last Monday.

The incident came to light when a video footage from the spot went viral on social media groups and instant messaging applications.

According to sources, the alleged clash took place when the husband of a teacher who went to the school to pick her up started a quarrel with other teachers over the complaint forwarded to Childline. The man, who is also a teacher at a nearby school, allegedly turned aggressive when his wife was blamed for forwarding the complaint, which was not reportedly discussed with the school authorities, sources said.

The case was registered following the lady teacher’s complaint that she and her husband were manhandled at the school. Sources said the counter-petition by the other injured teachers who sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, was also under investigation. One of the suspected attackers had already been booked, they said.

Meanwhile, V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, has instructed S. Shanavas, Director, General Education, to inquire into the incident urgently and submit a report.