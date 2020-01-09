Probe into vandalisation of signal lights

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation into the vandalisation of signal lights near the Kallai railway station on Wednesday night. A preliminary probe revealed the involvement of an unidentified gang that came in a motorbike. The signal lights were meant for enabling trains to change tracks. However, train services were not disrupted because of the incident. Two of the three light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs were destroyed and the third one was partially damaged.

One of these bulbs costs around ₹6,500, officials said.