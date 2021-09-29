Probe into tremor-like sound in house

The Revenue Department has deputed a special team to inquire into the origin of a strange tremor-like sound from beneath a house in Kuruvattur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in a release on Tuesday that experts from the State Disaster Management Authority would be part of the team. This follows a request by Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran, who visited the house on Tuesday. The team led by G. Sankar, a retired scientist from the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, would visit the spot on Wednesday for a preliminary examination. They would later submit a report to the Minister if further studies were required.

Local residents are reportedly in the grip of fear after this sound started emanating from the house of Poloor Konott Thekke Marath Biju in the past two weeks. It is reported that earlier, the sound was heard only in the night. For the past couple of days, it is heard during the daytime too. A district-level team had submitted a report to the District Collector, seeking further studies.