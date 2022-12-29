Probe into sexual assault case yet to make headway

December 29, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ongoing investigation into the suspected sexual assault on a Korean woman whose journey was prevented at the Calicut International Airport in the absence of proper travel documents on December 23, is yet to yield any result.

Police sources said the woman, who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kozhikode after she exhibited symptoms of mental illness, was not in a position to give a clear statement to the investigation team.

Learning about the incident, a senior official from the South Korean Consulate General’s office in Chennai visited the woman and interacted with her twice to gather details. Police officers associated with the probe said the woman was found giving contradictory statements. Further action would be taken based on doctor’s advice after treatment, they added.

The 38-year-old initially revealed the suspected sexual assault to a doctor at the MCH. The case was registered by the Town Police under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code based on her statement and medical check-up. The suspected incident took place on a street near the airport.

The police had gathered CCTV visuals from various spots that the woman had visited. According to police sources, the close examination of the visuals will be completed soon. The woman had complained of losing her mobile phone and laptops during the journey. However, the CCTV visual from a location near the airport confirmed that she had thrown her laptops away.

The woman reached Kerala on December 9. She was intercepted at the airport by Central Industrial Security Force personnel as she was not found carrying important travel documents on her way back home. The woman started showing signs of mental illness after she was handed over to the city police for further investigation. Police sources said they were in the process of collecting details of a few travel operators who assisted her during the trip.