Kozhikode

Probe into pro-Maoist posters

The Elathur police have started investigation into an incident in which unidentified persons pasted pro-Maoist posters near the KSRTC depot at Kandamkulangara. Local residents came across the posters on Friday morning.

The posters reportedly called for a fight against those targeting people who raise their voice against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The posters also claimed that the outbreak of COVID-19 was a result of capitalist economy. The posters and banners were removed from the spot by the police. As part of the investigation, the police collected visuals from various closed-circuit television cameras from the spot.

