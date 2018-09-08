Probe into irregularities in sanctioning welfare pensions

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran has directed the Corporation Secretary to conduct an inquiry into irregularities in sanctioning welfare pensions.

The direction was issued following several complaints from council members over the alleged negligence and corruption by officials in charge of selecting the beneficiaries.

CPI(M) councillor Kattadath Hajira and IUML councillor K.T. Beeran Koya brought the issue before the Corporation council on Friday.

They pointed out that many people who were alive had been certified as dead by the officials. On the other hand, many eligible people, including the differently abled, had been omitted from the list of beneficiaries citing that they had a comfortable life.

“A man who do not own even a bicycle is the owner of a 1,500-sq.ft. house and a car according to the officials,” Mr. Beeran Koya said.

Ms. Hajira alleged that the officials were not conducting field verification and that their reports were solely based on secondary sources and telephonic conversations. Some councillors also accused the officials of corruption. The Mayor said that most cases came to light only when the beneficiaries approached councillors to know the reason for the delay in getting pensions.

He asked Additional Secretary K.P. Vinayan, who is secretary-in-charge, to conduct an inquiry and submit the report at the next council meeting.

Walkout staged

Earlier, opposition members staged a walkout as the Mayor denied permission for an adjournment motion proposed by Congress councillor Sharanya demanding that MLA P.K. Sasi, who is facing an allegation of sexual harassment, be booked under POCSO Act.

BJP councillor Nambidi Narayanan called for the council’s attention towards the difficulties faced by the residents of Kalluthankadavu slum and demanded immediate action to help the residents who are struggling because of lack of basic amenities. The Mayor replied that the apartment complex for the slum dwellers was nearing completion.