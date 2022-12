Probe into disparity in appointment of cleaning staff at Kozhikode GH

December 14, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Directive follows petition by Labour Service Society general secretary

Health Minister Veena George has asked the Director of Health Services to investigate the alleged disparity in appointment of cleaning staff at the Government General Hospital (GH) in Kozhikode. The directive followed a petition filed by Labour Service Society general secretary Sathish Parannur. The society has been questioning changes made in the selection procedure of cleaning staff which, allegedly, were intended to facilitate nepotism. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

