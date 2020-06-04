Probe into attack on fish stall of COVID-19 patient

Kozhikode

Man accused of violating physical-distancing norms even after COVID test

The Kozhikode Rural police have begun a probe into an incident in which the fish stall of a COVID-19 patient was attacked at Vellur near Purameri in Nadapuram by miscreants. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

The shutter of the fish stall was partly damaged in the attack. Cement blocks kept in front of the shop for displaying fish too were vandalised. Though closed circuit television (CCTV) camera visuals were collected from various spots, the police are yet to identify the suspects.

According to the police, the man had earlier invited the wrath of many villagers for not allegedly complying with physical-distancing protocol even after giving samples for COVID-19 lab test. He had also come in contact with over 100 fishermen and buyers in the Nadapuram area, they said.

The man was also accused of not wearing face masks and ignoring other safety measures while selling fish. After his hospitalisation, about 100 persons had been asked to go into home quarantine. Subsequently, six grama panchayats and three wards of the Vadakara municipality had been declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Nadapuram police said some of those who earlier unleashed social media campaigns against the man would be interrogated to zero in on suspects.