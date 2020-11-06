Probe begins into rape of 6-year-old in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

06 November 2020 19:38 IST

The Kozhikode Rural police have begun investigation into an incident in which a six-year-old girl was raped near her house on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place when the girl’s parents were away for work in a nearby quarry. The injured girl was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening. Sources said the police were on the lookout for a migrant labourer suspected of being involved in the incident.

Advertising

Advertising