Probe against Sub Inspector under way

September 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have started an investigation into the complaint of a woman psychologist who was allegedly manhandled by a Sub Inspector from Nadakkav police station during a vehicle checking. The incident took place at Cheekilode on Saturday when the complainant and her husband hailing from Atholi were coming back to their home after attending a function. The Sub Inspector reportedly turned aggressive following a quarrel over giving way to his vehicle. The injured sought treatment following the incident.