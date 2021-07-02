Probe against parallel telephone exchanges in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

02 July 2021 01:56 IST

The police on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kozhikode in Kerala following intelligence report on suspicious functioning of four parallel telephone exchanges in the district.

The squads simultaneously conducted flash inspections covering all the suspected buildings at Vellimadukunnu, Elathur, Nallalam, and Chinthavalappu.

According to sources, one of the suspected operators was taken into custody for interrogation. A building at Chinthavalappu was allegedly used as the main office for illegal operations.

