Kozhikode

Probe against parallel telephone exchanges in Kozhikode

The police on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kozhikode in Kerala following intelligence report on suspicious functioning of four parallel telephone exchanges in the district.

The squads simultaneously conducted flash inspections covering all the suspected buildings at Vellimadukunnu, Elathur, Nallalam, and Chinthavalappu.

According to sources, one of the suspected operators was taken into custody for interrogation. A building at Chinthavalappu was allegedly used as the main office for illegal operations.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 1:58:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/probe-against-parallel-telephone-exchanges-in-kozhikode/article35088888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY