Pro-UDF teachers’ unions to step up protests against ‘interference’ in postings in Kozhikode

February 02, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

School teachers’ unions affiliated to the United Democratic Front (UDF) are stepping up protests against what they term as “unauthorised interference” by members of a Left-aligned staff union and a teachers’ union in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in the posting of government primary school teachers in Kozhikode.

It has been alleged that posting orders are being corrected by some staff without the knowledge of the DDE and the office superintendent. According to functionaries of the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Union (KPSTA), a Congress-affiliated body, it is to serve the interests of a pro-Left school teachers’ union. KPSTA claimed that the corrections were done to ensure that Left-aligned teachers got postings in schools of their choice.

Recently, a posting order corrected by hand and countersigned by someone other than the DDE or the office superintendent had come to light. Though the teacher was posted to G.M.U.P. School, Mavoor, the order was corrected to post her at G.U.P. School, Manakkad. The Kerala Public Service Commission normally hands over details of selected applicants as per the rank list to the DDE office. It is the DDE who appoints them in various schools. The allegation is that this appointment list is prepared by members of a pro-Left staff union and a teachers’ union. The incident mentioned above reportedly happened when such an order was corrected by hand again. The KPSTA, Youth Congress, and the Kerala Students’ Union have been protesting against the developments in the past few days.

P.K. Aravindan, KPSTA leader, said on Thursday that all pro-UDF unions would strengthen their agitation in the coming days. He said the government should order an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into their allegations. The agitations would continue until the demand was met, he added.

