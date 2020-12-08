Private registration yet to begin in Calicut varsity

Application for commencing distance education courses not taken up by UGC

Private registration for postgraduate and undergraduate courses has not begun in Calicut University even as the University Grants Commission (UGC) is delaying its permission to resume the distance education programme.

It was on November 25 that the Syndicate decided to resume private registration in the wake of the delay in getting the UGC nod. The authorities are planning to shift privately registered students to the distance education programme soon after getting the national panel’s permission.

The university sent an application for permission after the newly launched Sree Narayana Guru Open University failed to get recognition. It is learnt that the application is yet to be taken up by the UGC.

The delay assumes significance as Calicut University has a large number of students opting for courses in the distance education mode. In the 2019-20 academic year, 44,804 had enrolled for undergraduate courses and 8,727 for postgraduate courses, says the university website. There are 14 UG courses and 12 PG courses under the stream.

Meanwhile, sources in the Vice-Chancellor’s office said that an order had been issued for starting private registration and a notification was expected by the weekend.

The government was earlier planning to stop all the distance education programmes under the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Calicut University, and Kannur University, and bring them all under the open university. However, the Kerala High Court intervened in the issue in view of a petition filed by parallel colleges and students. It was claimed that the new university had not got recognition from the UGC, which put the future of one lakh students at stake. Following this, the court asked the government to produce the approval under UGC regulations.

It was reported that the State government had given an unofficial directive to the authorities to send the application to the UGC. Though October 15 was the earlier deadline, it was extended to October 31 later.