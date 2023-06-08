Private nurses’ strike in Kozhikode likely to be put off

June 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The three-day token strike announced by the United Nurses Association (UNA) in Kozhikode district from June 12 seeking a pay hike, among other demands, is likely to be put off.

This follows deliberations between members of UNA, Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association, and Labour department officials in the past few days. Some private hospitals in the district, such as Aster MIMS Hospital, have reached an agreement with the nurses’ union for a wage revision too.

UNA district president Jishnu Ashok said on Thursday that hospitals had sought a list of UNA members in their respective institutions by June 12. The managements agreed to consider implementing nurses’ demands in a week after that. A decision on calling off the strike would be taken thereafter, he added.

The nurses’ demands include implementation of equal pay for equal work and labour laws, raising of daily salary to at least ₹1,500, and a full stop to contract labour system.

Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association president Hussain Koya Thangal said the UNA had not given a strike notice 14 days in advance as mandated by law. Also, the implementation of an immediate hike in wages would be not practical for many small hospitals. The managements also pointed out during the meetings that the government was still processing guidelines for wage revision of nurses. It would not be possible to raise salaries before the government issued an order for the purpose. Meanwhile, UNA leaders agreed to hold separate discussions with individual hospital managements for a settlement, he added.

Protest against IMA

UNA members took out a march to the office of the district branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday night in protest against the references in an invitation letter written by the IMA district functionaries for a meeting of private hospital representatives. The letter by B. Venugopalan, president, and Sandhya Kurup, secretary, Kozhikode branch of the IMA, said the proposed strike “with demands of 100% hike in salary by an organisation is a real threat to the medical profession and health sector, especially for small and medium hospitals”. However, after UNA members objected to the remarks, the meeting planned on Wednesday was reportedly postponed.