GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private investments and job creation can lead Kerala to fiscal resilience, says IIM-Kozhikode economist

February 05, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau,Biju Govind 5972

The State Budget for 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has commendable proposals for prioritising capital expenditure and asset creation across the State, according to Rudra Sensarma, Professor of Economics at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, (IIM-K).

He said that State Budget has many announcements for infrastructure development, particularly in the transport and tourism sectors.

“However, Kerala’s own tax revenues are budgeted to rise by only 8.4 % which is insufficient when revenue expenditure is set to grow by 10 %. Clearly, the government needs to increase its efforts for revenue collection,“ Prof Sensarma added.

The Finance Minister has lamented in his Budget speech that Kerala received only ₹21 from the Centre against its own tax collection of ₹79, while states like Uttar Pradesh get significantly more. However, it must be pointed out that tax devolution of the Centre is always based on who needs more support rather than equal distribution of funds, he said. “ Unless the underperforming States are provided extra support, the nation cannot sustainably grow,“ Prof . Sensarma added.

Kerala, he said must instead focus on attracting private investments and creating high quality jobs, to make it less dependent on Central government funds or foreign remittances.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / budgets and budgeting / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.