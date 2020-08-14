Private firm, 2 units shut for flouting COVID-19 protocol

The Mukkom municipal authorities on Wednesday shut down a private industrial firm and its two branches for their alleged failure to comply with the COVID-19 protocol.
Action was taken on the basis of a Health Department report that there were more than 10 labourers who had contracted COVID-19, and that the owner of the firm had allegedly failed to comply with the protocol.
A notice was served on the owner explaining the failure on his part to furnish details of migrant labourers employed at various sites. It was also alleged that the labourers were denied proper financial support for their medical treatment and other facilities for safe quarantine.
The municipal authorities said there had been suspected attempts to delay the precautionary medical tests on the workers by hiding their actual number. Though the owner claimed that there were only 40 labourers, a verification by officials on Thursday found that there were 60 workers.
Meanwhile, a municipal official said the owner had produced the complete list of 60 labourers on Thursday in response to the legal notice. “It has been found true, and we will complete the COVID-19 test on the remaining labourers on Friday,” he added.
The official also made it clear that the units would be allowed to resume operations only after reviewing the health condition of all the migrant workers.
