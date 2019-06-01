Private coaching centres throw caution to the wind

A recent inspection by the Fire and Rescue Services Department has exposed serious safety flaws in multi-storey buildings taken on rent by entrance coaching institutes in the city.

Illegally erected sheds on top floors and unauthorised extensions to accommodate more students were spotted during surprise checks by the squads in the wake of the Surat fire tragedy that claimed 22 lives.

“Safety violations were mainly unearthed in four multi-storey buildings in the city. In all the buildings, emergency exists were found covered by centre managements with the claim that students were misusing the space for their gatherings,” said Beach Fire Station Officer P. Ajith Kumar.

He added that a few centres had even separate gates to block the way, thus endangering students’ safety.

In the wake of the findings, rescue squads have been told to conduct safety audits at all private coaching centres. Buildings without proper fire management systems will be closed down in the next phase of inspections. A number of coaching centres have already been directed to review safety arrangements and rectify problems if any.

Mr. Ajith Kumar said the inspections were conducted on the basis of media reports highlighting poor firefighting arrangements in a few private educational institutions. Checking will continue, and more institutions will be covered, he added.

In the light of reports submitted by the squads and demands from a few councillors, the corporation will separately check safety issues in suspected buildings.

Buildings taken on rent by private tuition providers too will be inspected. Officials said a team comprising engineers from the Town Planning Department will conduct safety inspection and checking of owners’ licences.