Private bus services to be suspended in Kasaragod

Private bus operators in the district have decided to suspend their services from Monday in the wake of Corona scare.
The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation Kasaragod District Committee general secretary Sathyan Poochakad said here on Sunday that there are 400-odd buses operating in the district. Many were forced to stop the services in the absence of passengers. The District Collector was informed of their decision to suspend the services from Monday, he said.
“The daily collection has reduced from ₹12,000 to ₹2,000. We are not even able to pay wages to the workers. Though the government partially agreed to reduce the taxes by cutting down one month’s tax, we have sought reduction of tax in two quarters,” he said.
The bus operators hoped the government would consider their plea favourably in this scenario, he added.
