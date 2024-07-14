ADVERTISEMENT

Private bus operators to slash trips to protest against poor state of road 

Published - July 14, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Private bus operators on the Kozhikode-Kannur route are planning to reduce daily trips from Monday to protest against the poor condition of the road, which remains waterlogged on several stretches. Some operators have decided to stop services temporarily owing to traffic snarls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apart from traffic jams and the trouble faced by passengers, vehicles frequently encounter mechanical issues. There have been many occasions when trips had to be stopped midway,” said Vipin Cheerath, a private bus employee.

He added that the changed bus schedules and unexpected delays were also causing technical issues. Because of the hardship caused by road trips, more passengers have been relying on train journeys.

Train Passengers’ Associations have appealed to the Southern Railway authorities to operate more passenger trains to accommodate commuters on the Kozhikode-Kannur route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US