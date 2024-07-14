GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private bus operators to slash trips to protest against poor state of road 

Published - July 14, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Private bus operators on the Kozhikode-Kannur route are planning to reduce daily trips from Monday to protest against the poor condition of the road, which remains waterlogged on several stretches. Some operators have decided to stop services temporarily owing to traffic snarls.

“Apart from traffic jams and the trouble faced by passengers, vehicles frequently encounter mechanical issues. There have been many occasions when trips had to be stopped midway,” said Vipin Cheerath, a private bus employee.

He added that the changed bus schedules and unexpected delays were also causing technical issues. Because of the hardship caused by road trips, more passengers have been relying on train journeys.

Train Passengers’ Associations have appealed to the Southern Railway authorities to operate more passenger trains to accommodate commuters on the Kozhikode-Kannur route.

