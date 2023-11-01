Private bus operators suspected of violating colour codes with unpermitted graphic works

November 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Violating the instructions related to uniform colour code by the State Transport Authority, some of the private bus operators in Kozhikode district are using illegal graphics and stickers on their vehicles.

Mostly, the limited-stop private buses on the Kozhikode-Kannur and Kozhikode-Palakkad routes are flouting the rules as part of the illegal attempts to ornate their vehicles.

It was in 2018 that the State Transport Authority introduced three sets of colour codes for buses operating city, mofussil and limited-stop services with an aim to ban disturbing graphics and advertisements that often divert the attention of the road users. For almost two years, the majority of the operators followed the rules as even small violations were taken up very seriously.

Now additional stickers and graphics come in different styles to give more exposure to the already permitted colour codes with light green, light blue and maroon shades. There is also a competition to stand out with these fresh additions that can easily draw legal actions.

“As many creative firms are working in the field of graphics and stickers, the vehicle owners are prone to try it for a change. Many a time, the sticker providers hide the fact that their work can actually trap the operators,” said a senior functionary of the Road Accident Action Forum. He also said that even the buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are having such distracting ad works.

Some of the tourist bus operators are also experimenting with a graphical make over on the white-painted body. Many are even experimenting with a thematic transformation that can attract more road users and passengers. To evade action, a gradual makeover is the usually adopted strategy by the operators.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicles department (MVD) sources say they are yet to notice any major violations that really affect the already permitted colour coding. Passengers who come across such illegal alterations of any type can send images to the police or the MVD officials for prompt action, they added.

The functionaries of Kerala Private Bus Operators Association also claimed that majority of operators are complying with the rules as MVD enforcement squads are always on the road. They also said that minor sticker works or graphics cannot be treated as a major violation as it does not affect the colour code.