HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private bus operators suspected of violating colour codes with unpermitted graphic works

Some tourist bus operators also flout the rules as part of their attempts to attract road users

November 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Violating the instructions related to uniform colour code by the State Transport Authority, some of the private bus operators in Kozhikode district are using illegal graphics and stickers on their vehicles.

Mostly, the limited-stop private buses on the Kozhikode-Kannur and Kozhikode-Palakkad routes are flouting the rules as part of the illegal attempts to ornate their vehicles.

It was in 2018 that the State Transport Authority introduced three sets of colour codes for buses operating city, mofussil and limited-stop services with an aim to ban disturbing graphics and advertisements that often divert the attention of the road users. For almost two years, the majority of the operators followed the rules as even small violations were taken up very seriously.

Now additional stickers and graphics come in different styles to give more exposure to the already permitted colour codes with light green, light blue and maroon shades. There is also a competition to stand out with these fresh additions that can easily draw legal actions.

“As many creative firms are working in the field of graphics and stickers, the vehicle owners are prone to try it for a change. Many a time, the sticker providers hide the fact that their work can actually trap the operators,” said a senior functionary of the Road Accident Action Forum. He also said that even the buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are having such distracting ad works. 

Some of the tourist bus operators are also experimenting with a graphical make over on the white-painted body. Many are even experimenting with a thematic transformation that can attract more road users and passengers. To evade action, a gradual makeover is the usually adopted strategy by the operators.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicles department (MVD) sources say they are yet to notice any major violations that really affect the already permitted colour coding. Passengers who come across such illegal alterations of any type can send images to the police or the MVD officials for prompt action, they added.

The functionaries of Kerala Private Bus Operators Association also claimed that majority of operators are complying with the rules as MVD enforcement squads are always on the road. They also said that minor sticker works or graphics cannot be treated as a major violation as it does not affect the colour code.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.