Private bus operators in Kozhikode demand revision of students’ fare

Kozhikode

30 October 2021 20:37 IST

With schools reopening on November 1, private bus operators are back with their demand to revise the concession ticket charge for students. The increasing fuel cost and maintenance expenses have been cited as the major reasons to press for a hike, which could also affect the existing minimum fares for other passengers.

The bus operators’ association in Kozhikode district says they will be forced to launch an indefinite strike from November 9 if the State Government is not in favour of supporting the fare revision. Diesel price which stood at ₹66 a litre in 2020 is now ₹103, which alone would uncover the magnitude of the looming business crisis, they claim.

According to the Bus Operators Association district president K.T. Vasudevan and general secretary M. Thulasidas, the existing concession ticket rate should be increased to 50% of the revised minimum fare to help the private bus industry survive in the midst of the continuing financial crisis. This should be done besides granting other packages and tax waivers, they demand.

The association functionaries also point out that the private bus industry has been facing serious threat since the outbreak of the pandemic for over one-and-a-half years. Many private bus owners have left the industry or secured permission from the Motor Vehicles Department to stop services, they add.

Mr. Thulasidas says only around 750 out of the 1,260 private buses are now actively running services in the district. The heavy repairing cost of damaged vehicles during the lockdown period also forced many to quit the field, he adds.