Private bus operators in Kozhikode accused of suspending rural services midway

January 01, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite the increasing number of public complaints, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squads are yet to initiate action against a section of private bus operators who illegally suspended their rural trips midway.

The unpermitted cancellation claiming a low number of passengers is troubling many who are unaware of such rescheduling.

The majority of complainants are from Vadakara where the private bus operators take decisions independently. Taking advantage of the disrupted operations, some local taxi operators have also made their entry and started collecting exorbitant rates from stranded passengers.

“The suspension of service following some unexpected mechanical error is justifiable. Here, the situation is different as the drivers are fooling the passengers,” said a local merchant from Thottilapalam who has experienced the difficulty several times. He claimed that MVD squads were cold-shouldering the passengers’ complaints.

Some of the commuters from Vadakara area said private bus operators who frequently suspend service in the name of poor number of passengers were reluctant to surrender their permits as an endorsement of their operational loss. “They will never do that as their claims are totally baseless. There may be a slight fall in the number of passengers during late-evening trips,” they argued.

As a solution to the recurring incidents of service rule violations, some of the local passengers have called for the introduction of KSRTC services by suspending the permits of private bus operators who fail to comply with the daily service schedules. They said the launch of more services linking rural areas such as Nadapuram, Vilangad, and Kavilumpara would naturally make the drivers accountable for a fair service.

Meanwhile, MVD sources said they would initiate action against the private bus operators based on reliable complaints. The passengers who come across such harrowing situations should make use of the MVD helplines, they said.