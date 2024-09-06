ADVERTISEMENT

Private bus driver from Kannur injured in attack

Published - September 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A private bus driver hailing from Kannur district was nabbed on September 4 (Wednesday) for his alleged involvement in beating up another bus driver with jack lever following a squabble over time slots. The suspect, P. K. Shaheer, 48, was arrested following the hospitalisation of M. Noushad, a native of Koyilandy who sustained grave head injuries in the incident.

Police sources said the injured man was in critical condition. The attacker who fled from the spot was nabbed by a police squad from the Kasaba station in the evening. He was charged under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US