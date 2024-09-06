Private bus driver from Kannur injured in attack

A private bus driver hailing from Kannur district was nabbed on September 4 (Wednesday) for his alleged involvement in beating up another bus driver with jack lever following a squabble over time slots. The suspect, P. K. Shaheer, 48, was arrested following the hospitalisation of M. Noushad, a native of Koyilandy who sustained grave head injuries in the incident.

Police sources said the injured man was in critical condition. The attacker who fled from the spot was nabbed by a police squad from the Kasaba station in the evening. He was charged under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.