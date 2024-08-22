PRISM project for schools in Kozhikode to enter its next phase

Steps are being taken to strengthen the PRISM (Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple Interventions) project being implemented in 10 schools in the Kozhikode North Assembly constituency.

PRISM, a brainchild of A. Pradeepkumar, former CPI(M) MLA, was first implemented at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu. The scheme was officially launched in 2010, and within five years, the school transformed into one with high-tech classrooms, well-equipped science labs, a computer lab, a spacious dining hall, an indoor stadium, and other modern amenities.

The UAE-based Faizal and Shabana Foundation, Indian Space Research Organisation, Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, and the National Institute of Technology-Calicut directly supported the initiative. The model was later adopted up by the State government, when Budget allocations were made to elevate at least one government school in each Assembly constituency to global standards.

After the success of the ‘Nadakkavu model’, the Government Higher Secondary School, Karapramba, too was developed on similar lines. Now, Government Higher Secondary School, East Hill, Government Higher Secondary School, NGO Quarters, Vellimadukunnu, Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus, Government Upper Primary School, Malaparamba, Government Mappila Upper Primary School, Puthiyangadi, Government Lower Primary School, Chelavoor, Government Lower Primary School, Puthiyangadi, and Government Lower Primary School, Varadur, are also part of it.

At present, efforts are being made to take the scheme to its next phase. A workshop for the teachers in lower primary schools is being planned in September. “PRISM was conceived not only to develop infrastructure of these institutions, but also to equip students with life skills. These schools belong to the society as a whole. Along with teachers and parents, people from all walks of life too should contribute to their development,” Mr. Pradeepkumar told The Hindu.

A meeting chaired by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was held here recently to discuss the way forward. Recalling one of his speeches in which he claimed that Kerala had schools with facilities equal to that of five-star hotels, Mr. Sivankutty cited the Nadakkavu school as an example. Besides enhancing students’ academic skills, activities to develop their overall personality should also be undertaken, he added.

According to sources, the Minister promised the support of the government to the scheme, while pointing out that teachers, parents, officials, and private organisations involved in the development of these schools need to work together to fulfil their responsibilities.

