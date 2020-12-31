Priority to agriculture, drinking water projects, says Jameela

Kozhikode

31 December 2020 00:04 IST

LDF nominee takes charge as District Panchayat president

Kanathil Jameela of the CPI(M) and M.P. Sivanandan of the LJD were sworn in as the President and Vice President of Kozhikode District Panchayat on Wednesday.

Ms.Jameela, representing Nanmanda division of the District Panchayat, is on her second term in the post.

She held the post earlier during 2010-15 and had been instrumental in implementing several welfare projects under the banner of the District Panchayat.

In the election to the post held on Wednesday morning, she secured 18 votes against 8 polled for Ambika Mangalath of Indian National Congress. UDF member Ramseena Narikkuni could not vote as she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao was the returning officer for the polls, who later administered the oath to Ms. Jameela.

In the address that followed, Ms.Jameela said she could continue the developmental works undertaken by the previous boards of the District Panchayat.

“Priority will be given to projects related to drinking water and agriculture. There should also be efforts to ensure food security,” she said. Ms.Jameela also requested the support of all the board members irrespective of political differences.

M.P. Sivanandan, representing Arikkulam division, bagged 18 votes as against 8 scored by Nassar Estate Mukku of the IUML, who represents Omasseri division.

He was administered the oath by Ms. Jameela.

Mr. Sivanandan was earlier the Vice President of Moodadi grama panchayat. He will be in the post for two and half years, after which the post will be handed over to P. Gavas of CPI, who represents Kadalundi division.