Principles of secularism under threat, says Speaker

November 24, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

India is currently witnessing one of the most dangerous trends where the principles of secularism embodied in the Constitution are being questioned with an aim to convert it as a religious nation, Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

Opening freedom fighter Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib memorial meet here on Thursday, Mr. Shamseer also observed that minority community members and Dalits were constantly being attacked by those who try to destroy the Indian constitution and democratic values.

“Those who speak truth loudly are being imprisoned on the charges of sedition. Cultural activists are being hunted apart from the murder of journalists who tell facts,” said Mr. Shamseer.

While recalling the role played by freedom fighter Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib in fostering the country’s secularist ideals, Mr. Shamseer said only a real believer would be able to make such laudable contributions for protecting both the secular values and his own religious faith. He also observed that the freedom fighter was not being remembered in our society the way he deserved.

Delivering the presidential address, writer and president of Abdurahiman Sahib memorial committee N.P. Hafiz Mohammed said the light of courage kindled by the great freedom fighter would always remain in society, encouraging those who fight against the elements of injustice. With his life, Abdurahiman Sahib proved that even a staunch believer could emerge as the champion of secularism, he observed.

Prominent social critic Hameed Chennamangaloor, who delivered the keynote address, said the dangerous shift of Indian secularism to ethnic democracy should be taken very seriously as it would challenge the existence and rights of minorities in the country. “What we witness now is the misuse of history as a political weapon and attempts to use it for realising the idea of Hindu nationality,” he said.