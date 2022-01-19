Principals seek closure of colleges

Varsities urged to postpone semester exams

A section of principals have sought immediate closure of colleges in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Varughese Mathew, president of the Kerala Unaided Colleges Principals’ Council, said on Wednesday that the universities should also postpone the semester exams scheduled to begin in the next few days. The University of Calicut, the biggest university in the State, is planning to hold the fifth semester exams for undergraduate courses on February 27.

Almost all universities are right now holding centralised camps for evaluation of answer scripts for both postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Teachers in Calicut University have been attending the camp since January 15. Mr. Mathew demanded that the evaluation be changed to decentralised home system, which was in vogue before 2000.

Functionaries of the council also urged parents to discourage their children from going for study tours. Many students are demanding that they be allowed to go because this is the end of the academic year.

The principals claimed that though the college authorities were not keen on this, some students were found to be going on journeys without their approval.