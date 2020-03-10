‘Principal could have been lenient towards student’

The students’ grievance redress cell of Calicut University is learnt to have held that the principal and teachers of Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, could have been a little more lenient towards Jaspreet Singh, the third year student of B.A. Economics who allegedly took his life after he was denied the chance to appear for the final semester exam.

Members of the cell on Monday held a hearing on the campus and spoke to Godwin Samraj, the principal, and other teachers in the department of Economics. The cell members were of the view that the principal should have used his discretion to allow Jaspreet to write the exam as he had over 65% of attendance.

According to university regulations, students should have at least 75% attendance to be eligible to write the exam. The cell members pointed out that if the students had valid reasons for absence from class, they should be given a chance. The cell also sought a report from the college authorities on why as many as 10 students were left out of their semester exams from the Economics department alone.

Meanwhile, Calicut University Registrar C.L. Joshi and other officials visited Jaspreet’s house on Monday evening.