Prime suspect in alleged moral policing case arrested

The Mukkom police have nabbed the prime suspect in an alleged moral policing case at Kodiyathur in which a Chathamangalam native reportedly sustained grave injuries. The arrested was identified as Rafeek Karimparambu. The incident leading to the arrest took place on August 10.

According to police sources, the victim was first abducted by a gang of men led by Rafeek from his workplace. Later, he was taken to an unknown location where he was exposed to cruel assaults causing grave injuries to his skull and ribs. The man who was abandoned by the gang was later admitted to a private hospital at Areekode.

The police tracked the suspect from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday. He was reportedly preparing to leave the country. Police sources said it was the Chathamangalam native’s friendship with a woman at Kodiyathur that triggered the rivalry. Some of the attackers were her relatives.

Police sources said a search was on for four more suspects, who were part of the conspiracy and assisted Rafeeq in the abduction and assault.

Condemning the incident, an all-party meeting was recently held at Kodiyathur seeking justice for the victim. The victim’s relatives, who were also present at the meeting, called for quick action to trace all suspects.