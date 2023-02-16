ADVERTISEMENT

Primary school students in Kozhikode lap up ELA project

February 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

A sum of ₹74 lakh allocated to schools in the district

The Hindu Bureau

A project launched by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, to improve the learning experience of primary school students is being lapped up in Kozhikode district.

ELA (Enhanced Learning Ambience) aims to create a learning experience related to their daily life and also helps them develop a spirit of inquiry among students of Class 4 and Class 7.

The scheme was launched after taking into account the learning gaps in students induced by the pandemic when schools were off the limits for them. It aims to have experience-based learning and ensures knowledge creation. The National Achievement Survey 2021 had found that students of Classes 5 and 8 fared marginally behind the national average when it came to learning outcomes. The ELA project seeks to help students overcome the hurdles before scoring better learning outcomes. The teachers are also persuaded to take up research projects for the purpose.

The students had been earlier asked to suggest innovative projects in Malayalam, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Some among them were chosen at the district level. Interviews, telefilm making, readers’ theatre, reading material, workshops, and events such as English carnival, science tour, and art museum are part of the initiative. A sum of ₹74 lakh has been allocated to schools in the district. District coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said time-bound monitoring would be held to ensure its completion.

