Priest in Thamarassery Diocese suspended for indiscipline

July 22, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Remigiose Inchananiyil, Bishop of the Thamarassery Diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has suspended Thomas (Aji) Puthiyaparambil, a priest, for refusing to take charge in a church designated to him and giving public speeches and publishing social media posts that were termed scandalous.

A release by the Bishop and Father Cheriyan Ponganpara, Chancellor, said on Saturday that Thomas Puthiyaparambil was appointed as the vicar of St. Joseph’s Church at Nooranthode on April 29. But he refused to take charge and went absconding after publishing a note on the social media. This was termed as grave disobedience that caused irreparable damage and public scandal. It was also pointed out that despite attempts to bring him back, the priest “obstinately insisted on his decision” violating the laws of the Syro-Malabar Church.

He also took a stand against the decision of the Synod of the Bishops of the Church through public speeches and messages on social media, causing scandal and violating ecclesiastical discipline. It is learnt that the priest had criticised the Church over its handling of the developments in Manipur through social media.

The order said that the priest should stay at the Good Shepherd Priest Home, Marikkunnu, Kozhikode, during the suspension period.